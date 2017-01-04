Recent News & Articles

Sprint Adds Ethernet over Copper and DOCSIS Sprint has expanded its family of Ethernet Access services to include Ethernet over Copper and Ethernet over DOCSIS technologies that enable its business customers to future-proof their network and reap the benefits of an all-IP future. Sprint currently provides national coverage of fiber-based Ethernet access across the United States and in 123 countries.

» Read More

Celebrating a Year of Network Improvements as We Look Ahead to 2017 2016 was pivotal for the Sprint network. It’s the year we closed the performance gap; it’s the year our customers (and the competition) stood up and took notice; and it’s the year we began running an even better network at a significantly lower cost. » Read More

You Can’t Miss This! Sprint Announces a Fun Way to Win Prizes and Play Pokémon GO at Participating Sprint and Boost Mobile Stores Nationwide Starting TODAY, Trainers who come into a Sprint or Boost Mobile store can enter to win hundreds of prizes including an LED Flat screen TV, virtual reality headsets and Amazon gift cards.



» Read More

Breakthrough HPUE Innovation to Benefit TDD-LTE Networks Worldwide Sprint unveils High Performance User Equipment (HPUE), a breakthrough innovation for smartphones and devices that has the ability to extend our 2.5 GHz coverage by up to 30 percent, including indoors where the majority of wireless traffic is generated. » Read More