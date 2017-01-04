Recent News & Articles

Sprint has expanded its family of Ethernet Access services to include Ethernet over Copper and Ethernet over DOCSIS technologies that enable its business customers to future-proof their network and reap the benefits of an all-IP future. Sprint currently provides national coverage of fiber-based Ethernet access across the United States and in 123 countries.
2016 was pivotal for the Sprint network. It’s the year we closed the performance gap; it’s the year our customers (and the competition) stood up and took notice; and it’s the year we began running an even better network at a significantly lower cost.
Sprint (NYSE:S) is offering customers who switch from another carrier and those Sprint customers looking to upgrade great savings on select smartphones. Hurry though, these offers are only good for a limited time only.
Sprint unveils High Performance User Equipment (HPUE), a breakthrough innovation for smartphones and devices that has the ability to extend our 2.5 GHz coverage by up to 30 percent, including indoors where the majority of wireless traffic is generated.
This area is reserved for members of the news media. If you qualify, please update your user profile and check the box marked "Check here to register as an accredited member of the news media". Please include any notes in the "Supporting information for media credentials" box. We will notify you of your status via e-mail in one business day.