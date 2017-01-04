Sprint.com

Recent News & Articles

  • Filter:

Wed, 04 Jan 2017 09:00:00 EST

Sprint Adds Ethernet over Copper and DOCSIS

Sprint has expanded its family of Ethernet Access services to include Ethernet over Copper and Ethernet over DOCSIS technologies that enable its business customers to future-proof their network and reap the benefits of an all-IP future.  Sprint currently provides national coverage of fiber-based Ethernet access across the United States and in 123 countries.   
 

» Read More

Show more news & releases

You must be logged in to view this item.



Login

This area is reserved for members of the news media. If you qualify, please update your user profile and check the box marked "Check here to register as an accredited member of the news media". Please include any notes in the "Supporting information for media credentials" box. We will notify you of your status via e-mail in one business day.