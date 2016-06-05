Say What??!!! Sprint Unveils BEST Black Friday Wireless Offer: FREE 3rd, 4th and 5th Lines of Unlimited Data, Talk and Text

November 23, 2016

Switch to Sprint and get five lines of unlimited data, talk and text starting at $20/month per line – HUGE savings over T-Mobile, AT&T and especially Verizon

Multimedia Gallery

Unlimited Data, Talk and Text Wireless Plans (Graphic: Business Wire)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (BUSINESS WIRE), November 23, 2016 - It’s the boldest offer in wireless history! Starting Nov. 23, Sprint (NYSE: S) launches the industry’s biggest, best Black Friday offer, designed specifically for holiday bargain hunters who love to use their wireless devices without worry. Wireless customers can now sign up for Unlimited Freedom and receive their THIRD, FOURTH and FIFTH lines of unlimited data, talk and text for FREE. A family of five can now enjoy social media, listening to music, video streaming and more without the fear of going over their monthly data allotment and incurring exorbitant overage charges.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161123005490/en/

Unlimited Data, Talk and Text at $20 per Month/Line

When customers switch at least one line to Sprint and sign up for Unlimited Freedom with AutoPay, they get unlimited data, talk and text starting at just $20 per month/line for a family of five until Jan. 31, 20181. This offer is only good through Dec. 1, so customers need to act quickly.

“Anyway you look at it, this is the best, boldest, biggest Black Friday offer in the industry,” said Roger Solé, Sprint chief marketing officer. “We’re giving customers the 3rd, 4th and 5th wireless lines free. That’s $20 per month per line for a family of five. Five lines for $100!”

“Compared to the competition, Sprint could literally save wireless customers hundreds of dollars a month,” said Solé. “Verizon customers who switch to Sprint could save up to $450 on five lines of service with unlimited talk, text and data2. Can you hear that?!”

Best Price for Unlimited

Attention, AT&T holiday shoppers…this means that if you’re currently on a family plan with AT&T, you could save up to $120/month when you switch to Sprint! For Verizon customers who aren’t even offered the opportunity to sign up for a plan with unlimited data – now is the chance to get on a multi-line plan for an unbeatable price. For those T-Mobile customers looking for a change, Sprint has an excellent offer that will save you $60 on your unlimited plan for a family of five... and you will be on a great, reliable network.

Here’s How it Works

For one line of service, customers pay $60/month; for two lines, $100/month; and the third, fourth and fifth lines are FREE through 1/31/18. Then customers pay the additional $30 per month for those lines. With Unlimited Freedom, customers no longer need to worry about running out of data or surprise overage charges. Customers will enjoy unlimited mobile optimized streaming videos, gaming and music, and unlimited 4G LTE data for most everything else, all while on the Sprint network.

Now is the best time to switch to Sprint with its highly reliable network. Sprint’s analysis of drive test data from Nielsen – covering the top 106 metropolitan markets in the U.S. – shows that Sprint’s network reliability is now within 1% of Verizon and AT&T plus better than T-Mobile. This is a dramatic improvement during the last two years and gives Sprint customers a significantly better experience than before when connecting and using their favorite mobile devices.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 60.2 million connections as of Sept. 30, 2016, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Sprint has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the past five years. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint

1 After 1/31/18 pay $30/mo./line for the 3rd 4th and 5th lines. Mobile optimized: video streams at up to 480p+ resolution, music at up to 500kbps, streaming gaming at up to 2mbps. Premium resolution: video streams at up to 1080p+, music at up to 1.5mbps, gaming streams at up to 8mbps. Data deprioritization applies during times of congestion. All while on the Sprint Network. Reqs ebill. Pricing shown with $5/mo/line AutoPay discount applied within 2 invoices. Reqs new lines of service and port on one line. Other monthly charges apply.

2 Compared to Verizon’s 100GB per month plan with 5 lines. Plan features differ.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161123005490/en/









