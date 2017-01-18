Sprint and The Onion Debut Online Video Series Exploring “Nationwide Obsession” with Former Verizon Customer Who Switched to Sprint!

April 14, 2017

Collaborative video series examines the craze known as the “Paul Effect,” based on Paul Marcarelli, who appears in hugely popular Sprint advertising

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (BUSINESS WIRE), April 14, 2017 - Sprint (NYSE: S) today released an online video series in collaboration with Onion Labs, the creative services division of Onion Inc., which takes a satirical look at the popularity of Paul Marcarelli – the guy who used to ask if you could “hear me now” with Verizon and who switched to Sprint and appears in Sprint advertising. Clearly, as evidenced in these videos, the “Paul Effect” is taking hold of the country!

This humorous partnership with Onion Labs builds off of Sprint’s most successful advertising campaign ever, which features Paul. The six-part Onion Lab series, titled “Your World with Luther North,” resembles a TV news magazine and explores Americans’ obsession with Paul.

“We wanted to have some fun with the fact that Paul switched to Sprint from Verizon,” said Roger Sole, Sprint Chief Marketing Officer. “We worked with Onion Labs to develop a series that takes a fun approach to Paul switching carriers and documents the extreme - albeit fictional – fan club that has formed around Paul.”

“Your World with Luther North” covers such topics as “The Switcheroos,” Paul impersonators who dress in yellow shirts and wear thick glasses; new parents who are naming their children after Paul; a big-budget Hollywood biopic based on Paul; and the construction of a 30-foot statue of Paul – visible from space.

"It’s not every day that someone so iconic publicly switches to a competitor,” said Julie Scott, vice president, general manager, Onion Labs. “But the truth is that Paul is just an average guy who switched to Sprint. We worked with Sprint to create an over-the-top parody of a news magazine uncovering the incredible impact Paul’s decision has had across the nation.”

The first Sprint ad that featured Paul made its Sprint debut in June 2016 to call attention to Sprint’s vastly improved network and to highlight the savings that Sprint offers. Since then, Paul has been used in a wide range of print, TV, online and digital advertising for Sprint. The response to the Paul campaign has been unprecedented! In fact, the original ad has more than 14 million views on YouTube.





The videos will be available to watch at www.sprint.com/onionlabs and visitors will also be able to learn about Unlimited Freedom from Sprint. Customers who switch to Sprint like Paul did will pay only $30/month per line for four lines.1

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 59.5 million connections as of Dec. 31, 2016, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Sprint has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the past five years. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

1Savings until 6/30/18; then $60/mo. for line 1, $40/mo. for line 2 and $30/mo. lines 3-4. Includes unlimited talk, text and data. Streams video at up to HD 1080p, music at up to 1.5Mbps, gaming at up to 8Mbps. Data deprioritization during congestion. Pricing shown with $5/month AutoPay discount applied within two invoices. Taxes, surcharges and restrictions apply.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170414005210/en/