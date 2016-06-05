Sprint Appoints Rob Roy Chief Digital Officer to Drive Digital Sales for the Always Connected Customer

December 05, 2016

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (BUSINESS WIRE), December 05, 2016 - Rob Roy joins Sprint (NYSE: S) today as Chief Digital Officer to advance the company’s use of online and mobile technology to improve the customer experience. Roy will focus on leveraging multi-touch personalization and marketing automation to build an end-to-end digital customer journey across all device types to deliver a seamless, omnichannel approach for acquiring the always connected customer, driving sales and providing support.

Sprint is committed to delivering simple, fast and convenient service via its retail stores, online, mobile devices and telesales teams. Customers today research online, then stop by a store to check out a phone, buy it later via mobile or place a telesales order to have a new phone sent to their house or delivered to a Sprint store where they can pick it up.

Sprint is simplifying, streamlining and optimizing access to information that is most important to customers with improvements to its online site, mobile app and information technology systems.

“Delivering speed, convenience and world-class service across platforms requires constant innovation,” said Sprint President of Omnichannel Sales Kevin Crull. “Rob’s skill, knowledge and experience will enable us to continue breaking new ground in improving the wireless customer experience.”

Roy will drive Sprint’s digital efforts across multiple functions, with an emphasis on sales, marketing and technology. His work will enable Sprint to build one-to-one relationships with customers via its customer acquisition, care and retention efforts, and he will develop and execute strategies that fuel growth, achieve strategic and operational goals and create cost savings. Roy will report to Crull.

“I’m excited to help drive Sprint’s transformation,” Roy said. “Today’s consumer demands a seamless experience across retail, web-based and mobile platforms, and Sprint has the resources and commitment to deliver a world-class customer experience.”

Roy has run the e-commerce and digital businesses of the nation’s top cable companies, most recently serving as Senior Vice President-Digital Revenue for Comcast, the No. 1 cable company in the U.S.

His responsibilities there included digital strategy, product development and sales across all digital channels for more than 22 million residential and business customers and accounts. Prior to joining Comcast, Roy led e-commerce, self-service and digital marketing for the second largest cable company in the United States, Time Warner Cable.

Roy has a bachelor’s degree from James Madison University.

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 60.2 million connections as of Sept. 30, 2016 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Sprint has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the past five years. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

