Sprint Depicts Verizon Customer Who Fakes His Own Death to Get Out of His Contract in Super Bowl LI Commercial

February 01, 2017

Spot will air on FOX network during second quarter

Multimedia Gallery

Sprint's new commercial titled "Car" humorously addresses the great lengths one might go to avoid a pricey Verizon phone bill. (Photo: Business Wire)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (BUSINESS WIRE), February 01, 2017 - Today, Sprint (NYSE: S) unveiled its latest commercial, which will air during the second quarter of the Super Bowl LI broadcast.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170201005978/en/

The :30 commercial titled “Car” humorously addresses the great lengths one might go to avoid a pricey Verizon phone bill.



“Car” illustrates that Verizon’s expensive bills are enough to drive anyone over the edge. With this commercial, we find a guy who is so fed up with paying too much for his wireless bill, he decides to fake his own death to try to get out of his Verizon contract by placing a mannequin behind the wheel of his car and pushing it off a cliff. It seemed like a genius idea until Sprint customer Paul shows up to offer a simpler alternative: Switching to Sprint – a network that is within 1% reliability of Verizon and he can save 50% on his current Verizon rate1.





You may view the spot, which is available on Sprint’s YouTube channel. In addition, help make Sprint one of this year’s favorite Super Bowl commercials by visiting the USA Today Ad Meter to vote on all of this year’s ads.

Following the initial run during the Super Bowl, an alternate version of “Car” will air on TV. The brand also has a longer version posting online. The media will air through the end of the month.

“Sprint understands frustrated Verizon customers and so many consumers face paying too much for their wireless bill and Sprint is here to help,” said Roger Solé, Sprint chief marketing officer. “There is no need for extreme measures...consumers can just switch to Sprint and get 50 percent off most current AT&T and Verizon rate plan prices all on Sprint’s award-winning reliable network.”

The ad was created with New York-based advertising agency, Droga5. This marks the first commercial work since the two companies announced their partnership in November 2016.

"We're excited to share our first work for Sprint in the Super Bowl,” said Matt Ian, executive creative director, Droga5. “It's a humorous, Big-Gamey twist on the campaign Sprint is currently running. We wanted to capture the helplessness of being trapped in a cycle of insane fees, and let Verizon customers know Sprint is the right option.”

A new campaign from Sprint and Droga5 will be unveiled in the near future.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 59.5 million connections as of Dec. 31, 2016, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Sprint has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the past five years. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

About Droga5

Droga5 is a creative and strategic advertising agency headquartered in New York, with an office in London. Founded in 2006, Droga5’s clients include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Belstaff, Blizzard Entertainment, Blue Apron, Chase, Danone, Evian, Georgia-Pacific, Google, HBO, Hennessy, Johnsonville, MailChimp, Mondel?z International, The Nature’s Bounty Co., Pizza Hut, Prudential, Reckitt Benckiser, Sprint, Trident, Under Armour, UNICEF, Unilever, and the Y, among others. In 2013, leading global entertainment agency WME made a significant investment in Droga5, launching a strategic partnership to best serve each entity’s clients. Droga5 has won Agency of the Year 11 times in the last 10 years and is the only agency to be named to Advertising Age’s A-List over seven consecutive years. For more information, visit droga5.com.

1 Discount applies to base monthly service plan only. Savings with $5/mo/line AutoPay credit applied within 2 invoices. Discount does not include competitor promotional or sale price. Carriers' features differ. Plans exclude unlimited music and video streaming, data carryover, and cloud options that other carrier plans may offer. International features differ. Applies to Verizon Plan 8, 16, 24, 30, 40, 50 and 60GBs; and AT&T Mobile Share Advantage 10, 16, 25, 30, 40, 50 and 60GBs; Excludes unlimited data rate plans. Savings until 1/31/18. Other monthly charges apply. Offer/coverage not available everywhere or for discounted phones. Subject to new-line, up to $30/line activation fee, credit, valid port-in. Customer must choose from same porting carrier rate card.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170201005978/en/