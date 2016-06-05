Sprint Extends Offer for Three FREE Lines of Unlimited Data, Talk and Text

December 05, 2016

Switch to Sprint and five lines of unlimited data, talk and text will cost $20 per month per line

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (BUSINESS WIRE), December 05, 2016 - Great news for holiday shoppers – Sprint (NYSE:S) is extending the industry’s biggest and best offer. For a limited time, get the THIRD, FOURTH and FIFTH lines of unlimited data, talk and text for FREE. This means a family – or a group of friends – can enjoy all the data, talk and text they want without the fear of going over a monthly data allotment.

Unlimited Data, Talk and Text at $20 per Month/Line

When customers switch at least one line to Sprint and sign up for Unlimited Freedom with AutoPay, they get unlimited data, talk and text starting at just $20 per month/line for a family of five until Jan. 31, 2018.1 This offer is so popular with holiday shoppers since its Black Friday launch that Sprint is extending it for a limited time. With this offer, customers save $30/mo. each for lines 3-5. That’s a savings of more than $1,000 in the first year!

“You can power up your entire family or circle of friends with this amazing offer – it’s the best value on unlimited data, talk and text,” said Roger Solé, Sprint chief marketing officer. “It’s kind of amazing… we’re giving customers their third, fourth and fifth wireless lines free. That’s $20 per month per line for five lines. Don’t miss it!”

Here’s How it Works:

For one line of service, customers pay $60/month; for two lines, $100/month; and the third, fourth and fifth lines are FREE through Jan. 31, 2018.

After Jan. 31, 2018, customers pay the additional $30 per month for those lines.

With Unlimited Freedom, customers no longer need to worry about running out of data or surprise overage charges. Customers will enjoy unlimited mobile optimized streaming videos, gaming and music, and unlimited 4G LTE data for most everything else, all while on the Sprint network.

The Absolute Best Price for Unlimited

Do the math this holiday season and you will be surprised. AT&T customers can save up to $120/month when they switch to Sprint. Verizon customers aren’t even offered the opportunity to sign up for a plan with unlimited data and now have the chance to sing up for a multiline plan for an unbeatable price. This offer even saves T-Mobile customers $60 on their unlimited plan for a family of five... and new Sprint customers will be on a great, reliable network.2

1 After 1/31/18 pay $30/mo./line for the 3rd, 4th and 5th lines. Mobile optimized: video streams at up to 480p+ resolution, music at up to 500kbps, streaming gaming at up to 2mbps. Premium resolution: video streams at up to 1080p+, music at up to 1.5mbps, gaming streams at up to 8mbps. Data deprioritization applies during times of congestion. All while on the Sprint Network. Reqs ebill. Pricing shown with $5/mo/line AutoPay discount applied within 2 invoices. Reqs new lines of service and port on one line. Other monthly charges apply.

2 Carrier features differs such as international, tethering and cloud options. Plans not an exact match. See carrier website for details. Savings based on the first 12 months.

