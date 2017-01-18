Sprint Launches Best Unlimited HD Plan Ever

February 16, 2017

At $22.50 per line, Sprint’s Unlimited plan is 50 percent off the cost of Verizon and AT&T unlimited rates

To celebrate the launch, customers who switch to Sprint can lease the latest iPhone 7 for $0 monthly payments for 18 months

Sprint’s best-ever Unlimited offer now includes HD-quality video, 10GB mobile hotspot per line and an iPhone 7 lease on us

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (BUSINESS WIRE), February 16, 2017 - Starting Friday, customers who switch to Sprint (NYSE: S) will get the nation’s best price for Unlimited, which includes HD-quality streaming video and 10GB of mobile hotspot per month. At $22.50 per line for four lines1, that’s 50 percent less than Verizon’s newly announced plan. Customers save even more compared to AT&T’s current unlimited plans, which require a DirectTV or U-verse contract.

How it Works

Customers sign up for Unlimited Talk, Text and Data with Sprint AutoPay and get the first line for $50/month.

Get two lines for $90/month.

Need 3 or 4 lines? We’ll include those as well for $90/month.

A family of four pays just $22.50 a line per month.

Automatically get a free upgrade to HD-quality video plus 10GB mobile hotspot per line.

Go to sprint.com/unlimited, visit your local Sprint store, or call 1-800-SPRINT-1 for more information.

Lease an iPhone 7 on Us!

As part of this incredible offer, customers who switch to Sprint can lease the iconic iPhone 7 for 18 months for $0 monthly payments with a qualifying device trade-in2.

“Only Sprint can offer the best price for unlimited – 50 percent off Verizon and AT&T unlimited plans – and a network that can handle the data demands to meet customers’ needs,” said Marcelo Claure, Sprint president and CEO. “Our unmatched spectrum position gives us a clear competitive advantage in a high-capacity unlimited world.”

The Highest Capacity Network

Some customers are worried whether their carrier can handle the explosive growth in data consumption as consumers use more and more data to stream, post and tweet. No worries with Sprint. With more than 160MHz of 2.5GHz spectrum in the top 100 U.S. markets, Sprint has more spectrum than any other carrier across the nation. This is a tremendous advantage, allowing Sprint to keep adding the capacity and speed needed to serve its customers’ increasing demand for unlimited data.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 59.5 million connections as of Dec. 31, 2016, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Sprint has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the past five years. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

1Savings until March 31, 2018; then $60/mo. for line 1, $40.mo for line 2 and $30/mo. lines 3-4. HD video streams at up to 1080p, music at up to 1.5Mbps, gaming streams at up to 8Mbps. Data deprioritization during congestion. Pricing shown with $5/mo./line AutoPay discount applied within two invoices. Requires eBill and new account activation. Taxes, surcharges and restrictions apply.

2 After $27.09 (iPhone 7 32GB) monthly service credit with 18-mo lease for well-qualified customer with port and new-line activation upgrade and trade-in of: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, Samsung GS7, GS7 edge, GS6, GS6 edge, Note 5, LG V20, G5, Moto Droid 2. Credit applied within two invoices after trade-in received. Early termination of lease/service results in full balance due. Offer not available everywhere.

