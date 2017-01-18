Sprint Simplifies Choice for Customers and Doubles Down on Unlimited

April 06, 2017

Eliminates other plans and remains price leader among all national carriers—Verizon and AT&T unlimited plans are 50 percent more

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (BUSINESS WIRE), April 06, 2017 - Sprint (NYSE:S), the first wireless carrier to offer unlimited data, talk and text, today announced new pricing for its Unlimited Freedom plan and the elimination of other rate plan offers. This new plan continues to offer the best price for unlimited among all national carriers. Verizon and AT&T unlimited plans are 50 percent more!

With Sprint Unlimited Freedom – starting on April 7 – new customers get1:

Unlimited Data, Talk and Text for $50/month for the first line.

Two lines for $40 month/line.

Four lines for $30 month/line.

That's only $30 per line for a family of four. (Compared to…Verizon at $45/month per line for a family of four! Save $720 in the first year with Sprint.)

A fully featured unlimited plan that includes HD streaming for video, music and gaming, and 10GB/month per line of mobile hotspot data.





There’s no denying that the demand for unlimited has skyrocketed. With more sophisticated smartphones, innovative apps and an explosion in the popularity of social media, wireless customers need – and want – unlimited more than ever. And with its spectrum advantage and the capacity of its network, Sprint is best positioned to handle customers’ needs in an unlimited world.

Sprint has more spectrum than any other carrier in the U.S. With holdings of more than 160MHz of 2.5GHz spectrum in the top 100 U.S. markets, Sprint has the right kind of high-band spectrum that is built for data and very fast speeds. This is a tremendous advantage, allowing Sprint to keep adding the capacity and speed needed to meet customers’ increasing demand for data now and well into the future. Perfect for unlimited.

“More than 90 percent of our customers are already choosing Unlimited,” said Roger Solé, chief marketing officer. “During the past few months, we’ve seen other national wireless carriers offer unlimited plans, but their offers don’t match the value we provide. Within the first year, Verizon’s and AT&T’s unlimited plans will cost consumers at least 50 percent more!”

Sprint’s previous Unlimited promotion ends tonight, and the company is retiring its well-known “50% off” and moving away from its “Better Choice” metered plans.

“Sprint launched ‘50% off’ in 2015 as a bold offer to attract customers, and it was extremely successful,” said Solé. “Since then, Sprint has grown its customer base, improved its network, and elevated its brand. We’re now taking the next step in our transformation – simplifying the choice for customers by primarily offering one plan: Unlimited.”

With this bold move, Sprint is making wireless pricing easier for the consumer…and, as always, providing a compelling reason to switch.

Harry Wang, senior research director-Parks Associates, applauds the simplicity of Sprint’s Unlimited offer. “Sprint has been the only mobile operator in the U.S. sticking to unlimited data plans for customers all these years,” Wang said, “and the simplicity of unlimited data plan negates individual service features, such as data rollover or zero-rating video service. The return of unlimited plans from all major U.S. mobile operators is good news for consumers, and also reflects operators’ growing confidence in their network."

Unlimited is also available to business customers, who can sign up for an unlimited number of lines.

Go to sprint.com/unlimited, visit your local Sprint store, or call 1-800-SPRINT-1 for more information.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 59.5 million connections as of Dec. 31, 2016, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Sprint has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the past five years. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

1 Savings until 6/30/18; then $60/mo. for line 1, $40/mo. for line 2 and $30/mo. lines 3-4. Includes unlimited talk, text and data. Streams video at up to HD 1080p, music at up to 1.5Mbps, gaming at up to 8Mbps. Data deprioritization during congestion. Pricing shown with $5/month AutoPay discount applied within two invoices. Taxes, surcharges and restrictions apply.

