11-Market Pilot Program Also Kicks Off with Students in Dallas and Park Forest, IL

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (BUSINESS WIRE), January 18, 2017 - It’s now easier than ever to help change the life of a high school student through a new online donation site for the 1Million Project. The multiyear initiative from Sprint (NYSE:S) and the Sprint Foundation will help give free mobile devices and free high-speed wireless internet connectivity to 1 million disadvantaged U.S. high school students over five years. Sprint customers and anyone looking to support the program and help close the “Homework Gap” may visit the donation site at www.sprint.com/give1MP to make a monetary donation via credit card with just a couple of easy clicks.1

The 1Million Project is the largest corporate initiative in U.S. history to help bridge the digital divide for the 5 million American families with school-aged children who do not have broadband access at home, primarily because they can’t afford it. These students are struggling to complete their homework and are falling behind in school. Sprint will offer free wireless service and is working with manufacturers to provide a portion of the new devices needed for eligible high school students in the program. Donations to the Sprint Foundation will support the program by purchasing additional devices, providing educational resources, administering the program and funding program training.

“We’ve gotten such a positive response since we launched the 1Million Project and, especially now that the pilot program is launching, people want to know how they can help support the program,” said Sprint’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications Doug Michelman. “Now, we’ve made it easy for Sprint customers and anyone who wants to support the initiative to go online and donate. Every donation makes a difference and will help more students from low-income families reach their full potential.”

The 1Million Project pilot program also officially launched with device distribution and activation for 250 high school students in Dallas, TX last week and another 250 students in Park Forest, IL yesterday. In the coming weeks, high schools and other pilot participants in 11 markets across the country will host activation fairs. As part of the pilot, which runs through June, over 4,000 students will receive either a free smartphone, tablet, or hotspot device and 3GB of high-speed LTE data per month. Unlimited data is available at 2G speeds if usage exceeds 3GB in a month. Those who receive a smartphone can use it as a hotspot and for unlimited domestic calls and texts. All unlimited features are while on the Sprint network.

“When we learned about Sprint’s 1Million Project, we quickly applied in hopes that we would be selected,” said Dr. Emmett J. Conrad School Principal Anthony Mays. “Many of our students have the will and skill to be successful at school, however, many of them lack adequate technology resources when they leave campus to complete homework and research assignments. We are so excited to be a part of this program that will help our students to meet family needs at home while staying on pace and completing their assignments on time.”



1Million Project participants receive their free devices at the activation fair at Dr. Emmett J. Conrad School in Dallas, TX.

Another easy way to support the 1Million Project is by visiting Sprint stores which continue to accept monetary and device donations. Used mobile devices can also be donated online. 2 Devices will be recycled or resold with net proceeds benefiting the 1Million Project. Schools and school districts interested in participating in the 1Million Project beginning with the 2017-2018 school year may apply through March 31, 2017. Visit www.sprint.com/1millionproject for more information, and follow and support the program on social media by using the hashtag #1MillionProject.

The 1Million Project is a Sprint Foundation program with support from Sprint. The Sprint Foundation provides new, free wireless devices to program participants – schools and school districts – who distribute them to eligible high school students. Sprint supports the program by providing free wireless service for each device.

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE:S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 60.2 million connections as of Sept. 30, 2016 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Sprint has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the past five years. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

About the Sprint Foundation:

Since its establishment in 1989, the Sprint Foundation (the philanthropic arm of Sprint) has provided millions of dollars to community organizations across the country. A separate legal entity from Sprint, the Sprint Foundation is able to make a huge impact where it is needed most, supporting hundreds of organizations every year that focus on education, arts and culture, youth development, community development, and disaster relief. For more information visit sprint.com/goodworks.

1 Cash donations for the 1Million Project are tax-deductible charitable contributions to the Sprint Foundation.

2 Device donations are not tax deductible. Net proceeds from reselling/recycling donated devices or $1 per device, whichever is greater, will be donated to the program.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170118005356/en/